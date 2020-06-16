Weather Update - 10 June - Showers in several areas with strong winds

The Department of Meteorology states that a few showers are expected in the South Western part of the country in the next few days.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Northwestern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



The Department of Meteorology announces that heavy rainfall of up to 75 mm is also likely in the Western, North Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slope of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.