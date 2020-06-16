The president has told the people at a Catholic church in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, that God is the reason why they defeated the coronavirus threat.

President John Magufuli has declared that the East African country of Tanzania is free of the new coronavirus.The Tanzanian President has said that the country has been liberated from the global Covid-19 pandemic."Thanks to the prayers of the Tanzanian people, we have been able to defeat the coronavirus," the Tanzanian President has said.It has also been reported that the Tanzanian government's actions on controlling the Covid-19 pandemic is under review by the World Health Organization (WHO).The Tanzanian President has said that it's a pleasure to be the leader of a country that gives priority to God.He has further stated that in Tanzania, the devil is always defeated, because Tanzanians love God.