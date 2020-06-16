Postal+services+overtime+issue+to+the+Cabinet

The Postal Trade Unions states that yesterday's discussion with the Minister in charge of the subject Dr. Bandula Gunawardena regarding the decision to temporarily close the Post Offices on Saturday's, was concluded without an agreement.



Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne, Postal Department administration officials and Postal Trade Unions also participated in the discussion.



Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne stated that the Minister will present the issue to the Cabinet today.



However, the convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union Front Chinthaka Bandara stated that the overtime strike launched by the postal workers from midnight yesterday will continue.