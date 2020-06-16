Commission convenes today to discuss the date for elections - Deputy election commissioners also summoned to Colombo

The Election Commission will meet again this morning to decide on the date of the general election.



Also, the Deputy Election Commissioners of all districts have been summoned to the Election Commission for a discussion.



The Elections Commission met for the first time on Monday to decide on the date, but no decision was announced on that day.



After the discussion, the President of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the date will be announced this week.



Similarly, the preferential numbers of candidates for the general election were announced in the gazette yesterday.



The Chairman of the Elections Commission has discussed with the health authorities yesterday how the general election should be conducted according to health instructions in the face of the coronavirus.