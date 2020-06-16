Funeral of George Floyd the 46-year-old African-American killed by a white police officer (photo)

The funeral of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests around the world, took place yesterday in Houston, USA.

Many who spoke at the funeral said that America has enacted its laws in a way that is disadvantageous to black people.

They said that the time has come to change the laws.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate of the United States, addressed the funeral using video technology.

The wave of protests that began against the murder of George Floyd have now spread to European countries.

Against this backdrop, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who is charged with the murder of George Floyd, appeared on video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter for the death on George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been set a US $1 million bail by a Minneapolis judge.

The judge set Derek Chauvin’s bail at $1 million with conditions, and US $1.25 million without conditions.