The deaths due to covid-19 virus in the United Kingdom has crossed 40,000.

Currently the number of deaths reported stands at 40,883

The number of people infected with the virus has increased to 289,140.

In the past 24 hours, there were 31,197 cases of coronavirus cases reported from Brazil, increasing their total to 742,084 cases.

The death toll in Brazil has increased to 38,497.

There are 2,045,549 cases reported in USA, including 114,148 deaths.