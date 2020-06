A person has been killed in an explosion near a house in the Periyathamuna area in Kinniya.

Two persons were injured in the blast and one person has died on admission to the Kinniya Hospital.

The injured person has been transferred to the Trincomalee Hospital for further treatment.

The victim was a 37-year-old resident of the area.

The police media unit said that explosion had taken place when they have been trying to use dynamite for fishing.