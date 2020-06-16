Court+issues+enjoining+order+against+protest+in+front+of+Chinese+embassy

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court today issued an enjoining order preventing the Consumer Right Protection Association from holding a protest in front of the Chinese embassy.

This was according to submission made by the Cinnamon Gardens Police to the Court stating that the Quarantine Act would be violated.

The President of Consumer Rights Protection Association, Ranjith Vithanage said that the protest was planned to be held stating that China was responsible for the spread of coronavirus around the world.