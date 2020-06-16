Easter+attack+update+-Shangri-La+suicide+bomber+recorded+two+voice+clips+before+the+attack

It was revealed before the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks that the suicide bomber of Shangri-La Hotel, Ibrahim Ilham had recorded two voice clips at his Mahavila home in Dematagoda in the night before the attack.

The voice clips were meant to be handed over to his parents.

At the same time, the CID has initiated an investigation to the misplacing of money from the bank account of Ibrahim Ilham’s wife, Fathima Jeffrey.

Sub Inspector, Dunesh Malitha Ayagamage who was attached to the CID at the time of the attacks testified before the Commission yesterday.

The witness told the Commission that police have not been able to trace any record to the misplacement of the money from Fathima’s bank account.

The witness also presented a copy of the voice clip translated to Sinhala.

In the voice clip, Ibrahim Ilham informed his family that he was going to sacrifice his life for his extremist ideas and asked them to bear the consequences of his act.

He also said the lawyer of the suspect has prepared a Power of Attorney for his brother Mohamed Ismail as well and was sent it to his home on April 20th.

Mohamed Ismail is currently in remand.

The witness also told the Commission that the CID has been investigating whether the family members of the suicide bomber of Shangri-La hotel had known his ulterior motives beforehand.