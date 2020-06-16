Investigations+regarding+the+Matara+police+officer+who+apprehended+the+suspect+that+robbed+the+hospital+

It has been revealed that the doctor who had stolen over Rs. 7 million from the accounts section of the Colombo National Hospital had been planning the robbery for a long time.

Reports say that relevant documents have also been found.

A senior police officer who is investigating the incident stated that the suspect doctor is being detained at the Maradana police station and is being questioned. They are also investigating whether he is suffering from any mental sickness.

The suspect robbed the cashier of the National Hospital Accounts Division using a toy pistol. It has also been revealed that he had been wearing a wig for the robbery.

The suspect who arrived at the Shroff Unit of the Bandaranaike building at the National Hospital at around 1.30 pm had robbed the overtime allowances, salaries and cash for the payment of additional duties of the hospital staff at gun pint and fled in a three-wheeler.

Two trainee State Intelligence Service officers had chased the suspect in another three-wheeler and arrested him.



The officer in charge of the Women's and Children's Bureau, Waruni Bogahawatte who was in the hospital in her vehicle for an official duty has assisted the two intelligence officers to apprehend the suspect.

The officer's child was also in the vehicle at the time.

However, police have also commenced an investigation into the involvement of Inspector Varuni Bogahawatta.

It was about her arriving at the hospital in uniform without prior notice.

A senior police officer in charge of the Matara area stated that an official inquiry is underway into the matter.

The police stated that investigations are underway to determine whether the robbery was committed by the relevant doctor alone or if there were others involved.