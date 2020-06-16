Final decision on the date of election today (Video)

Sources from the Election Commission stated that the members of the Election Commission have agreed on the date of the forthcoming general election.

Reports say that a final decision will be taken today regarding announcing the date.

However, it was reported that the commission will meet this morning but the meeting has not commenced yet.

In this backdrop, Minister Dullas Alahapperuma stated that the President has the constitutional power to decide, if the announcing a date for the election is continually delayed.

He also said that the date of summoning Parliament is also a constitutional provision.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday.

The members of the commission had met on two previous occasions but the election date was not announced.

The commission's Chairperson Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the election date will be announced this week.

Also, all Assistant Election Commissioners have been summoned to Colombo for a discussion this afternoon.

At that meeting, the country-wide preparations for the forthcoming elections and the implementation of the health guidelines will be discussed.