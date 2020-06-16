Increase in rainfall from today (Video)

Showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.



The Department of Meteorology says that there is an increase in the amount of rainfall expected from today.



The Director General of the Department of Meteorology Athula Karunanayake said that a low pressure area has developed over East central Bay of Bengal sea area and it is likely to develop further. Fishing and naval community operating in these areas are requested to be

vigilant in this regard.



The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.



