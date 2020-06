With the commencement of the Sri Lanka Railways, avenues of development were opened for thousands of people, including the transport facility.

In 1960, a railway station was established in the heart of Puttalam town and an official housing project was started focused on the main railway stations from Puttalam to Chilaw in order to provide a more orderly service to the public.

A luxury quarters for railway officials was also built and only 10% was charged from the railway workers monthly salary.