A large 8 foot bear caught in a snare released to the wild (Video)

A large bear was found in the Angammedilla National Park yesterday afternoon, caught in a snare.

Wildlife officials said the bear was rescued and then safely released into the wild.

A group of residents of the Yaya-3 area of ​​Polonnaruwa-Giritale area had entered the Angammedilla National Park last evening to cut firewood.

The eight-foot-tall bear was found at the time.

Officers attached to the Wildlife Office at Giritale, Polonnaruwa and Diyabeduma have come after they were informed by the residents regarding the bear caught in a snare.

The bear was anesthetized and after about five hours of operation, was safely released to the forest.