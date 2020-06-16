15+fishermen+arrested+for+using+illegal+nets

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 15 persons during a search operation conducted in the Kumburupiddi and Erakkandi seas, for using illegal fishing nets.
During the search operation, the Navy has taken into custody two fishing nets and two fishing vessels which were used for fishing
The suspects are residents of Nilaveli and Erakkandi, aged between 18 and 44 years.
