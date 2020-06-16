Technical assistance of 11 million Euros from Germany - implemented through GIZ

The government has entered into several agreements with the German government to obtain technical assistance of 11 million euros.

The Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development stated that this agreement has been signed for vocational training, SME development and research and a specialist fund.

Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle on behalf of Sri Lanka and John Rode, Ambassador of Germany signed the agreements on behalf of the German Government.

Related projects are implemented through the German government GIZ institute.