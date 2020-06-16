The+decision+taken+by+the+police+over+Chief+Inspector+Varuni+Bogahawatta+who+assisted+to+apprehend+the+doctor+who+robbed+the+National+Hospital

Senior Superintendent of Police of the Matara Division, Anil Priyantha stated that no inquiry will be held against Chief Inspector Varuni Bogahawatta who joined the operation to arrest the doctor who robbed the National Hospital.

He added that there was no need to investigate an officer who did a good job.

He further stated that they are taking steps to appreciate her actions.

It has been revealed that the doctor who had stolen over 7.9 million has planned this for a long time.

Reports say that relevant documents have also been found regarding this effort.

A senior police officer who is investigating the incident stated that the suspect doctor is being detained at the Maradana police station and is being questioned.

The suspect robbed the cashier of the National Hospital Accounts Division using a toy pistol. It has also been revealed that he had been wearing a wig for the robbery.

The suspect had robbed the overtime allowances, salaries and cash for the payment of additional duties of the hospital staff at gun pint and fled in a three-wheeler.

Two trainee State Intelligence Service officers had chased the suspect in another three-wheeler and arrested him.



The officer in charge of the Women's and Children's Bureau, Waruni Bogahawatte who was in the hospital in her vehicle for an official duty has assisted the two intelligence officers to apprehend the suspect.

The officer's child was also in the vehicle at the time.

Initial reports stated that the police have also commenced an investigation into the involvement of Inspector Varuni Bogahawatta regarding her arriving at the hospital in uniform without prior notice.

However, a senior officer said that no inquiry will take place against Chief Inspector Varuni Bogahawatta.