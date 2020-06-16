Cabinet+approval+for+the+tourism+sector+relief+package+

Cabinet approval has been granted for a relief package for 144,117 personnel involved in the tourist’s sector, affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

The proposal was tabled at the Cabinet today (10) by Prassana Ranatunga, the Minister of Industry, Export Promotion, Tourism and Aviation on the instructions of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, steps will be taken to grant a loan at 4% interest to pay salaries of the staff of Tourist Hotels and Destination Management Companies / Travel Agents registered with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA)as at March 2019. The loan will be granted for the payment of salaries for a period of six months calculated at a maximum salary amount of Rs. 20,000.

According to ETF / EPF records, the loan provided by state banks has a grace period of two years and is payable in five years.

Meanwhile, Cabinet approval has been granted to provide a loan for restaurants, wellness food centres, eateries and massage centres and wellness centers registered under the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority to pay salary for six months capped at a maximum of 15,000 per person per month.

In addition, it has been approved by the Cabinet to grant Rs. 20,000 per person for registered tourist guides with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and Rs 15,000 for registered tourist drivers.

It is stated that this would be a one-off allowance.

Cabinet approval has been granted to allow tourist accommodation places registered with the Tourism Development Authority, to pay their cumulative electricity and water bills from 1st March 2020 to 31st August 2020 from 1st September 2020 in 12 equal monthly instalments.

It has also been decided to inform the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Water Resources Board not to disconnect the water and electricity supply until such time.

The Cabinet has approved to extend the six-month grace period for all tourist related rentals up to 12 months.

Minister of Industry, Export, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prasanna Ranatunga stated that a sum of 15,883 million rupees is required to provide loans to pay six months staff salaries for 131,497 persons.

The Minister said that the sum of 156 million rupee would be required to pay Rs. 20,000 and Rs 15,000 as a one off allowance to 9,216 guides and tourists drivers.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga further stated that the relief package was prepared following the requests made during a discussion held with various stakeholders in the tourism industry last week.