Religious places to open from 12 June – Tuition classes from 15 June

Director General of Health Services Anil Jasinghe stated that permission will be given to commence the religious places of worship from Friday, 12th June, subject to a maximum of 50 people while maintaining social distancing.



Meanwhile, tuition classes will be allowed to operate from June 15 with maximum of 100 students.

The maximum number that any religious place of worship can gather while maintaining the social distance (Including buildings and open spaces of the religious place) is limited to 50 persons.

However, for religious places where there is no room for at least 50 persons to gather maintaining the social distance, only half the number of people can gather at the premises can stay at one time.

Maintaining the social distance depending on space available in the class, the maximum number permitted to attend a tuition class is limited to 100 students.

However, in case of tuition classes that do not have classrooms / room facilities for 100 students, only half the number of students can attend are allowed.

1. Religious PlacesPermission is granted for assembles at religious places from Friday, June 12, 2020 subject to the following restrictions.2. Tuition ClassesTuition classes will be allowed to start from June 29, 2020, subject to the following restrictions.All these permissions are granted subject to full compliance by all the parties with the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.