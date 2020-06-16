Death+sentence+for+a+murder+committed+in+2006

A person has been sentenced to death for murdering a person in the Ellakkala area in Nittambuwa.
The victim was a 35 year old resident of the area.
He was sentenced to death today in connection with a murder committed by a defendant in 2006.
Investigations revealed that the murder had taken place over a personal dispute that had been going on for some time.
