Gazette notification announcing the General Election date, has been published

The Election Commission decided to hold the General Election 2020 on Wednesday, August 5th.The gazette notification (No. 2179/17 - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020) announcing the General Election date as August 5, has been published.

The Commission members led by its Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya took the decision unanimously.

The Parliament was dissolved at midnight on March 2 and the election was scheduled for April 25th.

However, the election commission declared in a gazette on March 21st that it was unable to hold the election as scheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Later, the Commission stated that it would hold the polls on June 20 under health instructions recommended by the Health Ministry.

In between, several fundamental petitions were filed challenging the gazette issued by the president to dissolve parliament and the gazette that announced elections on June 20th.

However, the petitions were dismissed without granting leave to proceed by the Supreme Court on June 2nd.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has announced the date to hold the poll on August 5th.

