සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gazette notification announcing the General Election date, has been published

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 - 16:53

Gazette+notification+announcing+the+General+Election+date%2C+has+been+published
 The Election Commission decided to hold the General Election 2020 on Wednesday, August 5th.

The gazette notification (No. 2179/17 - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020) announcing the General Election date as August 5, has been published.

The Commission members led by its Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya took the decision unanimously.

The Parliament was dissolved at midnight on March 2 and the election was scheduled for April 25th.

However, the election commission declared in a gazette on March 21st that it was unable to hold the election as scheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Later, the Commission stated that it would hold the polls on June 20 under health instructions recommended by the Health Ministry.

In between, several fundamental petitions were filed challenging the gazette issued by the president to dissolve parliament and the gazette that announced elections on June 20th.

However, the petitions were dismissed without granting leave to proceed by the Supreme Court on June 2nd.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has announced the date to hold the poll on August 5th.

The Gazette Notification announcing 05 August 2020 as the date to hold the General Election has already been published.

Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More

A holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo” employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families
A holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo” employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:24

The management of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hotel chain has decided to offer a holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo”(employees in... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.