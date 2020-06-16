Suspect who disposed a T-56 rifle and four magazines from a motor vehicle, further remanded

The main suspect who was arrested for allegedly disposing a T-56 rifle and four magazines from a motor vehicle in the Pattaduwana area in Minuwangoda, has been remanded until the 22nd of this month.



The suspect was produced before Gampaha Chief Magistrate today.



The suspect is a resident of Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita.



Investigations have revealed that the suspect had taken the T-56 rifle and the four magazines to assassinate an underworld member in Minuwangoda.





