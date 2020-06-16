Tuition classes will resume on June 29 & NOT on June 15 - Govt Information Dept

Maintaining the social distance depending on space available in the class, the maximum number permitted to attend a tuition class is limited to 100 students.

However, in case of tuition classes that do not have classrooms / room facilities for 100 students, only half the number of students can attend are allowed.

The Government Department states that Tuition classes will resume on June 29 & NOT on June 15 as announced earlier.1. Tuition ClassesTuition classes will be allowed to start from June 29, 2020, subject to the following restrictions.All these permissions are granted subject to full compliance by all the parties with the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.