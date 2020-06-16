Prime Minister's Office not involved in the forged letter sent to a state bank with the signature of the President - Police Media Spokesperson

Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that no one at the Prime Minister's office has been involved in the incident where a letter was sent to a state bank using fake letterheads including the forged signature of the President.

This was commenting on a newspaper report that the suspect had a partner in the prime minister's office, who was involved in forging two documents using the President's signature.

The police spokesperson said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was investigating the incident and denied reports that the CID had informed the court that a person attached to the Prime Minister's Office had been involved in the incident.

Police spokesperson, stated that no such connection has been revealed in the CID report.

The Prime Minister's Office had also issued a statement saying that the CID informed that no one at the Prime Minister's office was involved in the incident.





