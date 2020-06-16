Attorney General’s Advice sought with regard to the Matale pepper cultivation belonging to Dematagoda Ibrahim family

The Matale Divisional Secretariat has temporarily suspended the harvesting of a 17-acre pepper cultivation belonging to the main suspects of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, the Ibrahim family of Mahawila Park in Dematagoda.

The Divisional Secretariat has sought the Attorney General’s advice with regard to the matter.

Divisional Secretary, ACL Madhuwanthi told our news team that steps were taken to educate the Terrorism Investigation Unit as well over the matter.

It is reported that the Grama Niladhari of the area has been appointed as the caretaker of the particular pepper land and, outsiders have been harvesting the crop these days.

The Divisional Secretary told our news team that she has information that some members of the Ibrahim family has also visited the land and collected the harvest.