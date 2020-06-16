No coronavirus patients since 30th April from society - Defense Secretary

The total number of coronavirus infected patients who have recovered in the country have increased.

This was with another 65 Coronavirus patients who were discharged this morning (10).

The number of navy personnel who have recovered after being infected with the coronavirus has also increased to 608.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1,861 with three cases reported so far today.

The Epidemiology Unit said that they were from Qatar and India and had been sent to quarantine.

Defence Secretary Retired Maj. Gen. Kamal Gunaratne stated that no coronavirus patients have been found in the society since the 30th of April due to the commitment of the security forces and the health services.

The Defence Secretary stated this while participating at the Covid- 19 Innovative Exhibition held at Army Headquarters today.