UNP organizer joins Podujana Peramuna (Video)

Former Parliamentarian Kabir Hashim stated that the aim of the Samagai Janabalavegaya is to win a majority in parliament at the next general election.



This was in response to a question raised by a journalist after a workshop held in Colombo today.



Meanwhile, former Chief Organizer of the Ambalangoda UNP, retired Major Dennet Paniyanduwa has joined the government yesterday.



The Prime Minister's Office stated that he met with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday and pledged his support.



