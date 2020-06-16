සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Revelations about hidden accounts of ETI - (Video)

Thursday, 11 June 2020 - 9:41

Revelations+about+hidden+accounts+of+ETI+-+%28Video%29

It was revealed today that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka was aware of ETI's financial problems and the Central Bank had not taken any action.

It was revealed at the Presidential commission of inquiry to investigate into the alleged wrongdoing, irregularities and malpractice in connection with ETI Finance Ltd (ETI), a Finance Company which was regulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, that ETI had operated several accounts without informing the Central Bank.

Jagath Priyantha Gamalath, Acting Director of the Monitoring Department of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, gave evidence for the second day at the Presidential Commission.

It was revealed that ETI Finance Ltd had deposited the money of its shareholders in two other commercial banks without informing the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Also, since 2011, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has received complaints from depositors and employees of ETI.

On May 17, 2004, it was reported that the Central Bank had received public complaints that Swarna Mahal Financial Services affiliated to ETI was conducting financial activities without registration.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General's Department questioned whether Swarna Mahal Financial Services was registered under the Finance Act of 1988.

The witness stated that no application had been received for registration at that point.

Accordingly, it was revealed at the Commission that although the Central Bank of Sri Lanka had instructed them to be registered within one month, to stop lending and to refrain from accepting deposits, no action had been taken.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana questioned whether the Central Bank of Sri Lanka had taken action when such an unregistered entity was conducting financing.

The witness stated that no action was taken.

On November 15, 2005, the Commission questioned why legal action was not initiated against Swarna Mahal Financial Services Company by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, despite the publication of a press release stating that it was not approved by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank.

The witness stated that the legal action had not been initiated because the security of the depositors' money would be compromised if action was taken.

However, the Commission noted that it could have taken other actions without banning the institution.

The Commission further stated that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) was able to take legal action against the Board of Directors of ETI Financial Services in the absence of a clear understanding of its Board of Directors.



Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More

A holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo” employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families
A holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo” employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:24

The management of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hotel chain has decided to offer a holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo”(employees in... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.