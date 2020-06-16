Revelations about hidden accounts of ETI - (Video)

It was revealed today that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka was aware of ETI's financial problems and the Central Bank had not taken any action.

It was revealed at the Presidential commission of inquiry to investigate into the alleged wrongdoing, irregularities and malpractice in connection with ETI Finance Ltd (ETI), a Finance Company which was regulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, that ETI had operated several accounts without informing the Central Bank.

Jagath Priyantha Gamalath, Acting Director of the Monitoring Department of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, gave evidence for the second day at the Presidential Commission.

It was revealed that ETI Finance Ltd had deposited the money of its shareholders in two other commercial banks without informing the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Also, since 2011, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has received complaints from depositors and employees of ETI.

On May 17, 2004, it was reported that the Central Bank had received public complaints that Swarna Mahal Financial Services affiliated to ETI was conducting financial activities without registration.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General's Department questioned whether Swarna Mahal Financial Services was registered under the Finance Act of 1988.

The witness stated that no application had been received for registration at that point.

Accordingly, it was revealed at the Commission that although the Central Bank of Sri Lanka had instructed them to be registered within one month, to stop lending and to refrain from accepting deposits, no action had been taken.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana questioned whether the Central Bank of Sri Lanka had taken action when such an unregistered entity was conducting financing.

The witness stated that no action was taken.

On November 15, 2005, the Commission questioned why legal action was not initiated against Swarna Mahal Financial Services Company by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, despite the publication of a press release stating that it was not approved by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank.

The witness stated that the legal action had not been initiated because the security of the depositors' money would be compromised if action was taken.

However, the Commission noted that it could have taken other actions without banning the institution.

The Commission further stated that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) was able to take legal action against the Board of Directors of ETI Financial Services in the absence of a clear understanding of its Board of Directors.