WHO+request+Pakistan+to+enforce+restrictions+with+the+spread++of+coronavirus++

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Pakistan to close the country once every two weeks due to the spread of coronavirus.
According to the foreign media reports, there are 108,316 coronavirus infections reported in the country and over 2,000 people have died.
Meanwhile, there are 414,177 coronavirus deaths worldwide and the number of infected persons is 7,345,757.
