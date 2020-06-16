Frontline Socialist Party speak about the protests (Video)

The Frontline Socialist Party states that the police took action against the protest that was to be staged in front of the US embassy yesterday while complying with all quarantine laws.

The Education Secretary of the party, Pubudu Jayagoda made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Colombo today.

However, Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne and Director of the Police Legal Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara held a media briefing in Colombo today, to clarify the matter.