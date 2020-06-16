Sunil Jayawardena, President of the National Three Wheeler Association, murdered in Mirihana

A 53 old individual has been killed after being assaulted in Mirihana.

A senior police officer of the Mirihana police noted that 8 individuals have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police noted that the victim had visited a company which provides leasing and vehicle loan facilities in the Mirihana area last evening, and a dispute which escalated, had resulted in the murder.

Police further noted that the victim was an individual named Sunil Jayewardena.

The chairman of the consumer rights protection organization, Ranjith Vithanage noted that the deceased was an activist of his trade union and the president of the Lanka Self-employed Persons Three-Wheeler Association.







