Weather Update - 11 June - Showers in several areas over 50mm

Thursday, 11 June 2020 - 6:44

Showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours
The low pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and west-central Bay of Bengal neighborhood is likely to further develop further in the next 48 hours and it is likely to move west-northwest ward. Fishing and naval community operating in these areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur over the deep sea areas to the eastern and north eastern of the island.

Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (35-45) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and sea areas
extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.

State of Sea:
The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More

A holiday package for "Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo" employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:24

The management of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hotel chain has decided to offer a holiday package for "Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo"(employees in... Read More



