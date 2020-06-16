Weather Update - 11 June - Showers in several areas over 50mm

Showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours

The low pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and west-central Bay of Bengal neighborhood is likely to further develop further in the next 48 hours and it is likely to move west-northwest ward. Fishing and naval community operating in these areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur over the deep sea areas to the eastern and north eastern of the island.Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (35-45) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and sea areasextending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.