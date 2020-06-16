10 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday - 8 from Navy and 2 returnees

COVID- 19, cases in Sri Lanka increased to 1869 with 10 patients reported yesterday.There were 08 Navy personnel and returnees from Qatar and Mumbai, India among the 10 patients.

The Government Information Department noted that 7 navy personnel were at the Kilinochchi quarantine center and the other was at the Mulativu quarantine center.

Further an individual who arrived from Qatar and had been held at the Palagahathenna quarantine facility and another who arrived from Mumbai and was at the Diyatalawa quarantine center have been identified as Corona infected.

Accordingly, 736 individuals continue under medical observation.

Meanwhile 65 coronavirus patients were discharged yesterday post recovery bringing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 1122.



Meanwhile, the pensions department requests that the department be visited only for essential purposes. That is to ensure optimum health conditions of pensioners. The pensions department stated that new methods have been introduced and also that a specific date and time should be booked online prior to visiting. Similarly it is also possible to inquire about relevant matters by calling pension department's hotline 1970.

Furthermore the presidential media unit said that the COVID 19 Health and Social Protection Fund balance had increased to 1376 million rupees.