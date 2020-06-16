සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Excavation temporarily suspended of the location where LTTE uniforms, T-56 rifles and skeletal remains were unearthed (Photos)

Thursday, 11 June 2020 - 8:03

The Pallai police said that they have been ordered by the Kilinochchi Magistrate J.Saravanabavanarajah to temporarily suspend excavations of the site where parts of LTTE uniforms, T-56 rifles and skeletal remains were recovered from a land mine clearing area in Palai, Kilinochchi.

The police said that the magistrate ordered the excavation to be suspended when nothing new was excavated from the excavations carried out on the third day (09).

Earlier excavations were carried out on the 26th of May at the site where several skeletal remains of a human body, three decayed T-56 rifles, eight ammunition magazines, 75 live bullets, and parts of LTTE cadres’ uniforms and LTTE identification tags were unearthed.

Excavations were carried out on the second day of the excavation on the 2nd of June, and 16 small skeletal remains, some uniforms of the LTTE and 36 T-56 ammunition were unerathed.

Skeletal remains, LTTE uniforms and T-56 riffles were unearthed for the first time on May 21st in the Muhamalai area in Pallai.

This was by the mine clearing group members of the Halo Trust.

The police further stated that the excavations were carried out under the orders of the magistrate in the presence of the archaeological excavator officials, Criminal Investigation Officers, Bomb Disposal Officers and police.

The Magistrate also ordered that the skeletons, firearms and LTTE uniforms found in the excavators be stored safely with the Kilinochchi Judicial Medical Officer.

Security forces in Kilinochchi suspect that the location was a bunker used by the LTTE.



