Cabinet+approves+overtime+for+postal+services

Minister of postal services Bandula Gunawardena noted that it was agreed at the cabinet meeting to provide postal service employees with overtime.

He noted that however, the decision to temporarily close post offices on saturday has not been reversed.

However postal trade unions noted that it is not possible to agree to this decision alone.

Minister of postal services Bandula Gunawardena, postal trade unions and the postmaster general, Ranjith Ariyaratne had discussed day before yesterday regarding the closure of post offices on Saturday and cutting off on overtime which concluded without a solution.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena noted that the issue was directed to the cabinet which convened yesterday under the patronage of the president yesterday.

However, the convener of the joint postal trade union front, Chinthaka Bandara noted that they are against the decision to close down post offices on Saturday.

He added that discussions will be held regarding the decision which was taken yesterday.