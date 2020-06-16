Namal+condemns+the+manner+in+which+the+police+acted+at+the+Frontline+Protest

Former parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa says that it is regrettable that based on the conduct of several police officers in the recent past it has damaged the reputation of entire Police Department that was involved in an exemplary task during the Covid-19 prevention.

Former MP Namal Rajapaksa has condemned the attack on protesters of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) in front of the US embassy by police officers.

He also called for an immediate investigation into the matter and take corrective measures.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Frontline Socialist Party Pubudu Jayagoda stated that two women from Galle who were injured in the protest were admitted to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital yesterday.