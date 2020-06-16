Ministry+of+Agriculture+says+the+yellow+spotted+locust+has+been+contained

The Agriculture department says that the yellow-spotted locust first reported in Mawatagama in Kurunegala and subsequently spread to several other areas in the island by now been brought under control to some extent.

Agriculture Department director general W.M.W. Weerakoon said that the situation had been contained through chemical and organic methods and farmer awareness creation.

This yellow-spotted caterpillar first reported at the Mawatagama Francisca Estate was later reported from Purugamuwa and Valakanda in Matara and Athnagoda and Valasmulla in Maawanella and Kilinochchi as well.

Agriculture Department director general W.M.W. Weerakoon said that although the caterpillar spread had been contained to some extent the department was on the alert on the pest.