Strict legal action will be taken if investigations are obstructed with regard to the complaints is made - NCPA

The National Child Protection Authority states that strict legal action will be taken if investigations are obstructed with regard to the complaints is made.

Chairman of the Association Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana told the Hiru news team that incidents of intimidation and threats to an officer of the child protection authority and the harassment of some officers were reported at various places recently.

The Chairman said that his authority was working to protect children from all forms of abuse such as physical, mental, sexual and neglect.