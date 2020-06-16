High speed motorcyclist dies in an accident - bike skids, head knocks on a mile post (Video)

Dimbula Police say that motorcyclist riding at high speed was killed when the motorcycle he was traveling met with an accident.

The accident occurred when the motorcyclist traveling at high speed from Kotagala to Hatton tried to overtake a trishaw and his head crashed onto a mile post after the bike skidded.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the Kotagala Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.

The deceased was identified as Manoharan Ganesh, a 29-year-old resident of Wilfredpura, Hatton.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post mortem examination to the Dicoya Base Hospital.



