The assassination of the Chairman of three wheeler association recorded on a mobile phone (video)

Video footage recorded on a mobile phone at the time of the assassination of the Chairman of the National Three Wheeler Association have circulated through social media.

Meanwhile, the eight arrested for the murder will be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court this afternoon.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Sunil Jayawardena had gone to a leasing at No. 253, Old Kottawa Road, Mirihana, last evening to discuss a three-wheel issue of a friend.

He had made a complaint against the seizing of his freinds three-wheeler due to non payment of the premium given the country context.

Sunil Jayawardene had aired the discussion with the leasing company live on his Facebook account.

Several debt collectors involved in seizing vehicles were present during this time when he was making the complaint.

A Mirihana police officer said that several employees of the financial institution had also been inside the building.

There was a heated argument between the two parties and Sunil Jayawardena has fallen from the assault.

A video of Sunil Jayawardena being beaten while he was already on the ground has been released to the social media by a woman who recorded it while traveling in a car during that moment.

Sunil Jayawardena was taken to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital where he died at around 10.55 last night.

Sunil Jayawardena is a resident of Piliyandala in Kesbewa area.

Following the incident, a team of investigators from the Mirihana Police commenced investigations and used CCTV footages.

The magisterial inquiry into the incident was carried out today.

The footage is given below;