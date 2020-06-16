Postal+voting+dates+of+the+2020+general+election+released+

Postal voting for 2020 General Election will take place on July 13, 14, 15 & 16
According to the Election Commission alternative dates will be July 20 & 21
According to the Election Commission alternative dates will be July 20 & 21
Thursday, 11 June 2020 - 12:45
It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More
The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More
The management of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hotel chain has decided to offer a holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo”(employees in... Read More