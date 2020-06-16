Uniforms instead of Vouchers for students - Committee formed

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena states that a committee has been appointed to look into providing uniform material for school children instead of vouchers.
He made this statement participating at a press conference held at the Information Department today.
Meanwhile the Minister also stated that it has been decided to continue the Mahapola Scholarship given to university students.
