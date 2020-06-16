200+million+additional+income+due+to+lubricant+production+locally

The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management states that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has earned an additional income of Rs 200 billion annually due to the commencement of the production of lubricants for vehicles.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) had opened a factory in Kerawalapitiya a few years back to manufacture lubricants with all new technical equipment and Minister Mahinda Amaraweera inspected the production activities of the factory.

The plant currently produces 30 million kiloliters of lubricants.