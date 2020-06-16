Anuradhapura hospital robbed by a person wearing a wig in 2019 - National hospital robbed in 2020 by a doctor wearing a wig - connection to be investigated

The doctor who was arrested for the robbery of Rs. 7.9 million at the Colombo National Hospital is under investigation by the police to ascertain whether he is also responsible for the 6.2 million robbery at the Anuradhapura hospital.

A senior police officer of the Anuradhapura police stated that a court order will be obtained tomorrow to inquire into the matter.

On March 3, 2019, the safe of the administrative building of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital was broken into and robbed.

It was revealed that the robber had entered the building the previous day and opened the lock of the safe.

It was reported that the suspects had been wearing a wig.

However, after more than a year no suspects have been arrested.

The doctor who arrived at the Colombo National Hospital robbery was also wearing a wig.

He had been working at the Anuradhapura hospital when the robbery took place.

Therefore, the police are preparing to record statements from the doctor regarding the Anuradhapura incident.

The doctor, who is currently in remand custody, is due to be produced before the Malingakanda Magistrate's Court today in connection with the 7.9 million rupee robbery at the Colombo National Hospital.