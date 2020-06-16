Compensation for 36 vehicles damaged by the Kolonnawa - Meethotamulla garbage mound landslide (Video)

Cabinet approval has been granted to award compensation for 36 vehicles damaged by the Kolonnawa - Meethotamulla garbage mound landslide.



The Cabinet of Ministers agreed to appoint a committee headed by the Additional District Secretary of Colombo to calculate the compensation and award the compensation expeditiously.



Compensation will be paid according to the recommendations made by the committee.



32 people lost their lives in the Meethotamulla garbage mound landslide on New Year's Day in 2017.



