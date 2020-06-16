Arjun Aloysius operating above the law - W M Mendis Company not allowed to operate (Video)

The new owner of W. M. Mendis Company alleges that Arjun Aloysius's administration is not allowing W.M. Mendis company to operate its business, even though the Fort Magistrates Court granted the ownership of the company.

Accordingly, Fiscal officers arrived yesterday and took action to past the relevant order in the premises.

The W.M. Mendis company situated at Welisara Mahabage was owned by Arjun Aloysius, who was accused in the Central Bank bond case.

The institution had been closed for about six months while he was remanded.

At that time, the management and administration of W.M. Mendis company was given on a contract in April 2018 to another businessman, Gamini Karunaratne to continue the business activities.