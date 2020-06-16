It was not appropriate to conduct a protest the moment the country was open after a lock down - Defense Secretary (Video)

Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne says that promoting the concept that the government officials are ruled and controlled by the defense secretary is a misinterpretation.
He was addressing a function in Colombo today.
Thursday, 11 June 2020 - 17:05
Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne says that promoting the concept that the government officials are ruled and controlled by the defense secretary is a misinterpretation.
He was addressing a function in Colombo today.
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,916 according to the latest information... Read More
It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More
The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More