Twenty-eight (28) naval personnel tested negative to COVID-19 discharged from hospitals-Recovered number goes up 650

Another Twenty-eight (28) naval personnel infected with coronavirus and underwent treatment in hospital, were discharged from the hospital being tested negative to COVID-19 having fully recovered from their infection.

Today a total of 42 Navy Personnel have been discharged

As of now, including these 28 naval personnel, 650 naval personnel out of the total number of infected ones, have been discharged from hospitals after tested negative to COVID-19. Further, these discharged naval personnel have been directed to keep under quarantine for another 14 days following the healthcare instructions.