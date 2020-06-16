Former Prime Minister Ranil's statement is not correct - Health Ministry

The health ministry has said the claim made by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's that the World Health Organization has provided US $ 230 million to the Ministry of Health is totally false.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated approximately US $ 1.9 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) local office in Sri Lanka in order to eradicate coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

As of June 5, US $ 855,869 had been spent by the World Health Organization (WHO) local office in suppressing the coronavirus programme initiated by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health stated that the World Health Organization has agreed to donate the rest of the money for the future Corona prevention Program.