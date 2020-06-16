Universities to open in stages - media briefing on Saturday

The government attention has been drawn to opening universities that have been closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, under several stages.

A related discussion is being held with the participation of representatives of the University Grants Commission.

Chairman of the University Grants Commission Professor Sampath Amaratunga told the Hiru news team that a media briefing will be called on Saturday, to share information regarding the opening of universities.

Earlier it was decided to open the Medical Faculty for the final year exams on the 15th of this month.